Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RA opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter worth $305,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

