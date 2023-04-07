BTCS’s (BTCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

BTCS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTCS opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. BTCS has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Institutional Trading of BTCS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BTCS by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BTCS during the first quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BTCS during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTCS by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

