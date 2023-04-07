Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

