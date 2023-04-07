Cadinha & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 5.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Shares of HD stock opened at $288.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.16 and a 200-day moving average of $303.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

