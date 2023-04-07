Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 36,033 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.3% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 17.9% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI opened at $187.17 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

