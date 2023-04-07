Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,236,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU opened at $364.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.65.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.03.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

