Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,967 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 133,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

