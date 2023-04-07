Calamos Advisors LLC Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,128 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

