Calamos Advisors LLC Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,236 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 742,446 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

