Calamos Advisors LLC Has $187.03 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75,966 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $187,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.59. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

