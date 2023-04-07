Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $286.80 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

