Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,250,000 HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 3.70% of HCM Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCMA opened at $10.47 on Friday. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

