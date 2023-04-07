Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,727 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $14,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $29.39 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $66.89. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZION. TheStreet cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

