Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 19,752 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,752 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Shares of ROST opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

