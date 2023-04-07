Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 23,727 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,727 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.97 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.61.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.