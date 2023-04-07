Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 37,660 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,660 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after buying an additional 187,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $247,482,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.