Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 7,001 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.40.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.1 %

Public Storage stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.84 and a 200-day moving average of $293.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.