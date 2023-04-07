Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 9,487 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $99,503,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after buying an additional 407,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sherwin-Williams (SHW)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.