Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,189 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.