Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.0 %

TSE WPM opened at C$66.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 23.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$39.05 and a 52 week high of C$68.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 62.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6465975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total value of C$197,085.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.