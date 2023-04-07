Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NVEI opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.17. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvei by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nuvei by 79.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Nuvei by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

