Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a focus stock rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.20.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$64.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.64.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.