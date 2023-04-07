Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Tim Weller Purchases 467 Shares

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Tim Weller bought 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £172.79 ($214.59).
Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Tim Weller bought 597 shares of Capita stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £173.13 ($215.01).
Capita Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CPI opened at GBX 35.78 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.47. Capita plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20.30 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56). The stock has a market cap of £601.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Capita
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
