Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.23.
Capital One Financial Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
