Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARA stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,670 shares of company stock worth $99,539. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

