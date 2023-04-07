CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Up 3%

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.65. 141,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 604,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

