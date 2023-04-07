Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

