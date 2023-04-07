Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $81.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 47.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,251,000 after purchasing an additional 149,321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Articles

