Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Celanese Stock Down 0.7 %

Celanese stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Celanese by 338.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 50.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

