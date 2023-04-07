Chantal Gosselin Sells 3,000 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total transaction of C$197,085.00.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$66.87 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$39.05 and a 1 year high of C$68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.44 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$59.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.6465975 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

