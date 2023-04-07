Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $18.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.01% from the stock’s previous close.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

In other news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. purchased 1,860,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,182.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. acquired 1,860,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,182.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lurie Christina Weiss purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

