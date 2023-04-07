Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $18.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.01% from the stock’s previous close.
CSSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 17.8 %
NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $15.89.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.