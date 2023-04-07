China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CYD stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80.
Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
