China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of CYD stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

