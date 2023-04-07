Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Trimmed by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,049 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.