Cineplex Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cineplex in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

TSE:CGX opened at C$8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$564.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.79.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

