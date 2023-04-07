Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $451.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

