Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.70 price objective on the stock.

CIFR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Up 4.0 %

CIFR stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.30. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 736,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 118,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 610,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cipher Mining by 30.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 127,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.