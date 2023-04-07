Clarius Group LLC Buys 736 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AES by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AES by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

