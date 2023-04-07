Clarius Group LLC Has $296,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.83.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $322.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

