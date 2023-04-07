Clarius Group LLC Invests $249,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,901 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,177 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $215.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $438.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

