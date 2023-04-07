Clarius Group LLC Invests $260,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $323.14 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $431.27. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.