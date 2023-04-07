Clarius Group LLC Sells 11,979 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.73 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.