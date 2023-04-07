CME Group’s (CME) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $161.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

CME has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $195.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after acquiring an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

