CME Group’s (CME) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $161.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

CME has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

Shares of CME opened at $195.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after acquiring an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

