Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target points to a potential upside of 361.54% from the stock’s current price.

Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $988,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.

