Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Boosted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

CL opened at $75.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

