Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $40.03, but opened at $38.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. Comerica shares last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 582,414 shares changing hands.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.28.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Comerica Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.