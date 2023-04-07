Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.00. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,627.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 410,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.