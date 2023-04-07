Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.82.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.