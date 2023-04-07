Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Trading Up 3.2% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) were up 3.2% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.79. Approximately 4,996,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,505,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

