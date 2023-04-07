Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $288,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,535,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,306,357.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $54.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

