Contrasting Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) and Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS)

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) and Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donaldson and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson $3.31 billion 2.24 $332.80 million $2.88 21.17 Kronos Advanced Technologies $500,000.00 15.03 -$1.37 million N/A N/A

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.1% of Donaldson shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Donaldson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Donaldson and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson 10.45% 32.35% 14.59% Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Donaldson and Kronos Advanced Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Donaldson currently has a consensus price target of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Donaldson’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Donaldson is more favorable than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Donaldson has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of -1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Donaldson beats Kronos Advanced Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. The Industrial Products segment consist of dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines, polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications as well as hard disk drives, and semi-conductor manufacturing. The company was founded by Frank Donaldson in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

(Get Rating)

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

